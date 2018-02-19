Caring for grieving children with Hospice of Michigan and Ele's Place

Grieving child, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hospice of Michigan is the state’s largest nonprofit hospice provider. While they do so much for their patients, they also work to connect the patients’ families with resources in the community.

One of those important resources is Ele’s Place. Ele’s Place is a healing center for grieving children and teens. They focus on helping children work through the death of a loved one.

Sue Glover, LMSW, Grief Support Services Manager at Hospice of Michigan and Julie De Jong, MSW, LMSW, Program Director at Ele’s Place stopped by The Exchange to discuss their partnership.

For more information on Ele’s Place, call 616-301-1605, or visit www.elesplace.org. For more information on Hospice of Michigan, call 888-247-5701, or visit www.hom.org.

