Hospice is a philosophy, not always a location

Holding Hands

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - How many times have you heard someone say that their loved one is "going into hospice" and you immediately think that Hospice must be a place. That is not always the case. Hospice is actually a philosophy of care that can be provided anywhere that someone calls home. We got a chance to learn about one such location at Heather Hills Retirement Village in Grand Rapids. For more information about Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org





