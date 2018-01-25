WZZM
Hospice is a philosophy, not always a location

Denise Pritchard, WZZM 9:00 AM. EST January 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - How many times have you heard someone say that their loved one is "going into hospice" and you immediately think that  Hospice must be a place.  That is not always the case. Hospice is actually a philosophy of care that can be provided anywhere that someone calls home.  We got a chance to learn about one such location at Heather Hills Retirement Village in Grand Rapids. For more information about Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org 


 

