Hospice of Michigan: dealing with grief during the holidays

Hands Hospice

Caring for a seriously ill loved one is difficult at any time of year, but the holidays can compound the stress as caregivers, especially those who mark the season in grand fashion, seek balance between the consuming responsibilities of meeting their loved one’s needs and creating a memorable celebration. Sue Glover is the Grief Support Services Manager at Hospice of Michigan and she had some advice for dealing with grief during the holidays. For more information about grief support services at Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org or call 616-454-1426.

© 2017 WZZM-TV