Lakeshore Home Healthcare Services treats patients where they are

Dinner Time

It's the one place we are all most comfortable: our own home.

The mission at Lakeshore Home Health Care Services is to assist patients with a variety of medical conditions and special needs, right in their homes. But that requires a team of experts and a huge range of services and they've got that covered.

Megan Eiford-Noonan is the Pediatric Care Coordinator at Lakeshore Home Health Care and she joined us to talk about their services.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorehomehealthcare.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

If you would like more information about advertising with WZZM 13, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV