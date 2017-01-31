Protecting your family's hearing

hearing loss

Many everyday situations like listening to loud music or working in the yard, can potentially lead to noise induced hearing loss.

In many cases, noise induced hearing loss can be prevented or caught before more damage is done.

Monika Graef, Audiologist at Sonus Hearing Care Professionals, stopped by to explain more about noise induced hearing loss and give some simple changes we can make to protect our hearing.

For more information on Sonus Hearing Care Professionals, visit their website at http://www.sonushearingaid.com/.

