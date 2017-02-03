Trump actions spur donations into ACLU, Planned Parenthood

Esther Harris (L) and Rosalie Emanuel (R) hold placards showing support for Planned Parenthood joining demonstrators gathered along El Camino Real in San Mateo, Calif. (Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Image)

Those concerned about civil liberties and reproductive rights under President Donald Trump's administration are donating in record numbers to the causes that matter to them.

In a span of a weekend, the American Civil Liberties Union confirmed that it had received more than $24 million in donations — that's almost seven times more than all the online donations it received in the entirety of 2015. That weekend followed Trump's executive order to ban the entry of people to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspended the entry of refugees.

The executive order, Trump said, would keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country, and banned people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The order also suspended the refugee program for 120 days.

"It’s unprecedented in ACLU history to see this kind of dramatic rise," said Kary Moss, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. "It does really reflect a great amount of concern and fear in the general public.

"I was also really heartened that people turned to us so quickly. It feels like, you know, we’re nearly a 100-year-old organization, and at the end of the day, we’re trusted."

At Planned Parenthood, 400,000 people have made donations since the presidential election, said Cecile Richards, the organization's president — which could be in response to campaign promises made in the last election cycle. Trump and many elected officials in the Republican-controlled U.S. House and Senate have pledged to defund Planned Parenthood.

“We've seen an unprecedented outpouring of support ... recognizing the long-term work that is needed," Richards said. "Hundreds of thousands more are pledging to make sure access to health care is protected. We are so grateful to this community across the country, and we will never stop fighting for them. It is important to stress, however, that donations will never be able to replace the reimbursements we receive from federal programs for health services."

“The truth is that the majority of Americans, including Trump’s own voters, support access to health care at Planned Parenthood and do not want to see women lose access to safe, legal abortion. We've stood defiant in the face of opposition for the last 100 years. We will never back down, and we will never stop providing the care our patients need. These doors stay open, no matter what.”

For Planned Parenthood of Michigan alone, donations in the months of November and December surged 62%, said Wendy Lawson, executive vice president of advancement. That amounts to about $1.2 million for the Michigan chapter.

But, said Lawson, even the influx of donations does not put the organization on firm financial footing.

Trump and some conservative members of Congress have pledged to block federal funding of Medicaid reimbursements for preventive health care, some of which comes from Title X. More than 60% of the patients Planned Parenthood serves rely on Medicaid and Title X to pay for preventive and primary health care.

If that happens, Planned Parenthood of Michigan stands to lose $7 million a year, Lawson said, and millions of low-income people would lose access to health care.

"The risks to us are great," she said. "It's wonderful to see our supporters come out, and stand up for us. We’re incredibly grateful, but we’re going to have to ask them to keep doing this over the next four years."

Ongoing support also will be needed at the ACLU, said Moss, as the workload intensifies.

"Before this election, we had a very full docket of over 50 cases," Moss said. "Now the workload has just exploded. The dust is still settling, but we’ve also had a lot of amazing lawyers come forward to volunteer their time.

"We’ve set up a new constitutional defense fund, which will help us with litigation," Moss said. "Our strategy is very much to challenge unconstitutional actions, but also we will be increasing our advocacy work to make sure that our legislators know that protecting and preserving our civil rights matters, and that their constituents care about that."

More people also signed up to become ACLU members, Moss said, not just after Trump's recent executive order, but after the November election, too.

"Right after the election, we had a huge influx of new members — nationwide it was about a 60% increase. In Michigan, we added about 9,000 new people, and that was just in the first three weeks or so after the election. We’ve now got about 24,000 members."

Those members pay $20 apiece to join, which supports the work the ACLU does.

"Our core mission is to protect and preserve the constitution and the bill of rights," Moss said. "One of the things that we have done since we were founded 100 years ago was to hold every president accountable, no matter what party they belong to. And chief among those concerns is transparency and the things that make our government an open government, a democratic government, the right to due process, the right to information about how government performs, the right to equal protection of the laws, to nondiscrimination. This has always been our core. And at the end of the day, the Constitution is our shield and our sword."

With added money coming in to the organization — it set a record for new donors in December — Moss said she's making plans to bolster the ACLU of Michigan's legal team of eight attorneys.

Yet even if Moss is able to hire an extra lawyer or two, she offered this perspective:

"Our budget is half of the NRA’s," she said, referencing the National Rifle Association. "We have 300 litigators spread out across the country in total whereas the Department of Justice has 11,000 lawyers. The Department of Homeland Security has 2,000 lawyers.

"It’s not like we can all just go to sleep now, right? So, we’re still David to Goliath. The grid is built, but we just need more voltage."

Contact Kristen Jordan Shamus: 313-222-5997 or kshamus@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @kristenshamus.

2017 © Detroit Free Press