Wife of fallen soldier shares beautiful maternity photos

Britt Harris (Photo: PinehurstncPhotography)

Britt Harris, the wife of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier was just six weeks pregnant when she found out she would never see her husband again. U.S. Army Spc. Christopher "Chris" Harris, 25, was killed August 2, by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan.

WFMY News 2 first introduced you to Harris in October when some 82nd Airborne Soldiers, honored Spc. Chris Harris, by doing the gender reveal from Afghanistan.

In late January Harris hired Pinehurst Photography to do a maternity shoot along the French Broad River in Asheville, NC. The photos are just beautiful.

The couple's daughter is due on March 24. Harris says she plans to name her daughter Christian Michelle for her father, Christopher Michael. How sweet is this story.

