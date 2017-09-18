Food words among 250 new additions to Merriam-Websters online dictionary

A Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary is displayed in a bookstore (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

If you're a foodie, you probably know food lingo. Srirachi and IPA are standards in your vocabulary. But now Merriam Webster, the Springfield, Mass., company known for print and online dictionary sources, is making them official. Among the 250 new words and definitions added to Merriam-Webster.com, several are food related.

Here's a selection of those being added and their definitions:

Bibimbap: a Korean dish of rice with cooked vegetables, usually meat, and often a raw or fried egg.

California roll: a type of sushi roll containing avocado, cucumber, and cooked crabmeat or imitation crabmeat with a wrapping of seaweed and rice.

Callery pear: a deciduous tree (Pyrus calleryana) of the rose family that has upright branches forming a conical crown, heart-shaped glossy leaves with finely serrated margins, showy clusters of white flowers, and small, bitter, brownish round fruits.

Choux pastry: a very light, egg-based dough used to make pastries (such as cream puffs and éclairs.



Cordon bleu: stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese (like chicken cordon bleu)

Cross contamination-inadvertent transfer of bacteria or other contaminants from one surface, substance, etc., to another especially because of unsanitary handling procedures Farmers market: a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. Froyo: frozen yogurt IPA: a pale ale made with extra hops.

All Day IPA Session Ale on the assembly line. Canal Street Brewing Co., LLC (dba Founders Brewing Co.) began in Grand Rapids in 1997 as a small tap room and small beer production facility. Photo received from Founders Brewing Co. in Dec. 2014. (Photo: Founders Brewing Co.) Saigon cinnamon: the dried, aromatic bark of a Vietnamese tree (Cinnamomum loureirii) that yields a sweet and spicy cassia sold as cinnamon. Sriracha: a pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar and that is typically used as a condiment.

