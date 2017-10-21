Arby's brings back the venison sandwich for 1 day only

Arby's serving up a limited-time only venison sandwich, yet again! (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

Get ready everyone! The venison sandwich from Arby's is back, but for one day only!

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Arby's all over the nation will be serving their venison sandwich.

When it debuted last fall in Cedar Springs, they sold out in less than half an hour! Because of that huge success, Arby's decided to bring it back nationwide.

All 3,300 Arby's restaurants across the country will participate in the venison sandwich comeback, but supplies are limited.

I'm told most locations have 100 venison sandwiches, per the GM on Alpine @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/RRl9lwq1QI — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) October 21, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV