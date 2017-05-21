Asparagus salad with Chef Luke Grill

Chef Luke joins the Weekend Morning Team to share a tasty asaparagus salad recipe. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner! Chef Luke Grill from Public in Zeeland joined the weekend morning news team with a recipe your guests are sure to love.

His fresh asparagus salad combines the veggie with homemade pesto, tomatoes for color and walnuts for crunch.

Chef Luke was excited to announce that he will soon be opening a new restaurant on 8th St. in downtown Holland called Seventy-Six.

