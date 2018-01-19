Avoid wasting leftovers by switching it up in the kitchen

fridge

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It always seems to happen, you make some pasta but you don't use the entire jar of sauce! Then, the jar is lost in the back of the refrigerator until it gets gross and unusable.

Save the sauce! There are some other ways you can use it before it goes bad.

Evon Anticia crom Du Jour Fine Catering joined the News at Noon in studio to show off some easy ways you can use leftover sauce for a new meal.

Olive Tapenade

Ingredients:

1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

½ cup chopped Kalamata olives

½ cup chopped roasted peppers

1 tbsp. capers

Directions:

Combine 1 cup of pasta sauce with a 1/2 cup of chopped Kalamata olives, 1/2 cup of chopped roasted peppers, and a tablespoon of capers. Garnish with some chopped parsley and serve with carrots, celery, and crackers. Or if you want to get extra fancy, mix the tapenade with some store bought hummus and then smear the concoction onto slices of French bread. Top each one with some arugula for a punch of color and peppery flavor.

Salsa

Ingredients:

1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

2 tbsp. lime juice

Corn kernels

Black beans

Cilantro

Diced red onion

Hot sauce

Directions:

Mix a cup of marinara with a dash of hot sauce, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, corn kernels, black beans, chopped cilantro, and diced red onion. And voila! You've got a bowl filled with instant salsa.

Italian Quesadilla

Ingredients:

Leftover Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

Whole grain tortilla

Mozzarella cheese

Salsa (from above)

Directions:

To make one at home, spread some pasta sauce on a medium whole grain tortilla. Then, top with mozzarella cheese and veggies, fold it in half and then pan-fry until golden brown and the cheese is melted.

You can buy Cucina Antica at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme, Target and Martha's Vineyard, as well as online through Amazon.

You can learn more about Du Jour Fine Catering by following this link.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV