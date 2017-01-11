Beer Beat: Speciation Artisan Ales, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, One Bourbon

Beer Glass

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local, small-batch “wild” beer producer is releasing tickets for its first bottle release.

Comstock Park-based Speciation Artisan Ales, at 3720 West River Dr. NE, said the tickets will be available at noon on Jan. 7 until 6 p.m. Jan. 12.

The tickets will reserve a bottle for pickup on Jan. 14. There’s a limit of six bottles per customer. Bottles will not be for sale for those without tickets.

---

Designs for a Grand Rapids taproom by the nation’s first all-sour barrel-aged brewery have been filed with the city.

A taproom design for Dexter-based Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales appears on the Jan. 11 agenda of the City of Grand Rapids Engineering Department design team.

The Jolly Pumpkin taproom would be at 449 Bridge St. NW, at the former Red Lion Inn building, near The Knickerbocker by New Holland Brewing Co.

---

A bar with a selection of more than 100 whiskeys is slated to open on the West Side.

One Bourbon in Grand Rapids, at 608 Bridge St. NW, is planning to open in March and feature an “American regional dining” menu with a selection of more than 100 whiskeys and bourbons. The restaurant is operated by CF Group.

The two story, 6,251-square-foot space is the former home of The Rocket Lounge.

