Arcadia Brewing Co., Biggby Coffee collaborate on coffee porter

Biggby Coffee and Arcadia Brewing Co. have collaborate on a coffee porter that will soon be available in stores. (Photo: Courtesy of Aracadia Brewing Co.)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Oxymorons have made wonderful contributions to food and drink. Think of bittersweet chocolate or jumbo shrimp.

The latest might be Morning Nightcap, a coffee porter brewed by Arcadia Brewing Co. and made with Biggby Coffee’s new Papua New Guinea blend.

Arcadia Brewing Company has been experimenting with blends from different coffee houses for three years, with each brew only available on draft. The collaboration with Biggby Coffee settles it.

“The coffee blend used really affects the taste and flavor profile of the brew,” said Karmene Hassell, Arcadia Brewing Company’s marketing coordinator. “When we tried it with Biggby’s blend, it really hit that liquid right on the head.”

This latest and final iteration of Morning Nightcap will be released on draft at Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo on Thursday, Sept. 28, which also happens to be National Drink Beer Day.

The porter will be released in bottles at Arcadia Brewing Company in Kalamazoo the following day, which coincidentally is International Coffee Day. The bottles will be available for sale in stores in early October.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer