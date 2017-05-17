Beer Beat: 90th Anniversary Party at the Cottage Bar

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Business Journal beer writer Pat Evans shares his experience with the growing beer scene in China. He also discusses new craft beer and spirit makers expansion.

You can celebrate the 90th Anniversary Party at the Cottage Bar and Restaurant on May 19, from 3 to 11 p.m. The Cottage Bar is the oldest Pub in Grand Rapids and the first to obtain a liquor license at the end of prohibition in December of 1933.

The Don Julio Tequila 1942 Pick-up Truck will be there and the Don Julio Girls will be passing out tequila samples from 6 to 8 p.m.

Entertainment by Doug Fast will begin at 5 p.m.

To commemorate this momentous event, there will be 90th Anniversary shirts available for $15 and commemorative mugs for $2 with draft purchase or $3 sold alone.

St. Julian Wines created a Founder’s Red and Founders White Wine, with Cottage Bar labels designed by local artist Shawn Krueger. Trail Point Brewing of Allendale also created a special Beer for the occasion called Juice Joint I.P.A.

