Creston Brewery announces expansion

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There's more good news for the West Michigan craft beer industry. Creston Brewing, in Grand Rapids is expanding.

The owners will add a a banquet hall and a conference room this spring. The expansion will create ten new jobs at the brewery which opened back in August of 2016.

The owners also have new plans for the second floor space including concerts, stand-up comedy acts and yoga classes.

