Elk Brewing participating in Beer Month GR 2018

Elk Brewing held its grand opening Friday, May 2, 2014. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids is known for its beer scene and to celebrate, local breweries are participating in Beer Month.

The celebration includes events like Cool Brews, Hot Eats, the 13th annual Winter Beer Festival, Founder's Brewing Company's KBS Week, and tap takeovers all over the city.

Beer Month GR kicks off February 15 and goes until March 15.

You can get a beer passport and become a Beer City Brewsader during the month and be eligible to earn a collectible t-shirt. Brewsaders visit local breweries and get stamps, recognizing that they tried out the beers available there. If you make it to 8 of the more than 35 breweries participating, you can get the t-shirt.

Elk Brewing is one of the participating breweries for this year's Beer Month GR.

Beer Month kicks off Thursday! Jacqueline is here from @ElkBrewing with how you can take part! Plus, details about a special breakfast benefiting @feedingwestmich! Join @wzzm13 now! pic.twitter.com/xRK6MhMZeK — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) February 11, 2018

