Michigan Winter Beer Festival delayed due to flooding

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - A very popular annual event originally set for the weekend of Feb. 23 and the 24 at Fifth Third Ballpark is being delayed because of localized flooding concerns.

The Michigan Brewers Guild planned to hold its Winter Beer Festival at the parking lot at the ball park starting Friday, Feb. 23 but it is being rescheduled because of the flood threat on the Grand River.

The Brewers Guild posted on social media that the festival has been moved to March 2 and 3.



L ocal Flooding Forces Rescheduling of Michigan Winter Beer Festival to March 2-3, 2018... https://t.co/8ndDePlm19 — Fifth Third Ballpark (@FifthThirdBPark) February 22, 2018

The Guild says all tickets already purchased will be honored on the respective Friday and Saturday of the new weekend. At this point there is no word yet if refunds will be offered.

“We reviewed several contingency plans and discussed multiple options before coming to this decision,” says Scott Graham, MBG Executive Director, “but in the end the safety of our attendees, our breweries and volunteers is of utmost concern.”

At this point, the Guild expects most of the 142-member breweries to participate in the rescheduled dates and the event to run just the same, the Guild says in a release.

