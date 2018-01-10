Museum hosts Beer and Doughnut Pairing in Beer Explorers

The Grand Rapids Public Museum continues their popular Beer Explorer's program with Beer and Doughnuts. A night to learn your favorite pairing with Founders Beer and Robinette's Doughnuts!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum continues its popular Beer Explorers program on Jan. 11, 2018, with Beer & Doughnuts, giving Grand Rapidians a twist on a Founders beer tasting.

Join the GRPM to learn more about pairing beer with desserts in the next Beer Explorers. This class pairs Founders beer with Robinette's doughnuts, allowing participants to explore their sense of taste and combinations that appeal to individual palates!

Classes begin at 6:30 p.m. and are held on the first floor of the GRPM. Admission to each class includes general admission to the Museum as well as four beer and doughnut samples. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets to Beer Explorers is $12 for Museum members and $22 for non-members. Participants must be 21 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org.

Beer Explorers will continue on Feb. 8 with Brewery Vivant and the Pilot Malt House to learn all about how malts influence the different beers we drink.

