New Holland Brewing Company bringing back 6 beers for anniversary

HOLLAND, MICH. - New Holland Brewing Company is releasing six throwback beers from the past 20 years as part of its 20th anniversary celebration!

The company says the beers are a mix of fan and brewer favorites.

The special edition releases will be available during the annual Hatter Days Street Party. The beers will also be offered in six packs at New Holland’s Pub in Holland and at The Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids on June 10.

Throwback beer lineup:

Kourage

First brewed in 1997, this brown ale was originally named “Dutch Kourage." It is a dark, aggressively hopped brown ale with robust malt flavor and hints of chocolate.

Zoomer Wit

This wheat ale was first brewed 1998 with orange, spices and American-grown wheat. Its subtle hints of citrus fruit made Zoomer a summer-time favorite.

Y2K

Hailing from the year 1999, Y2K is a barleywine-style ale with deep mahogany hues. It is rich in body and contains notes of caramel and raisin.

Green Hornet

Green Hornet also comes from 1999. It is an American-style pale ale that is golden in color. The beer is bright and crisp with just enough hop character, complemented by a sweet malt finish.

Jubilee

Jubilee was first brewed in 1999 and harmoniously blends fruit and fermentation character into a delicious, balanced sip.

Blue Goat

First brewed 2006, this doppelbock beer is chestnut in color with a nutty malt profile from its Munich malt. It has a muted hop presence and caramelized body to culminate a dry finish.

Hatter Days is free and all ages are welcome to enjoy a food, live music and acts from Daredevil Circus.

