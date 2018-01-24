Rare beers to be tapped at Founders Cellar Raid

More than 6,000 barrels of Founders Brewing Company's craft beer is aged in an old mine 85 feet underground at Michigan Natural Storage in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: Photo: Andraya Croft, Special to the Free Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The largest craft brewery in West Michigan is getting ready to tap some beers you've never tried before.

Wednesday, Jan. 24 is the first day of the Cellar Raid at Founders. There will be small batch and barrel aged beers available.

Join us for Cellar Raid on January 24-27, 2018 at our Grand Rapids taproom! Details here: https://t.co/TXkJi8hYbZ pic.twitter.com/NnLcKPS1wu — Founders Brewing Co. (@foundersbrewing) January 19, 2018

Leaders from the brewery say this is their chance to debut experimental beers they've been working on, or bust out some kegs that have been aging for a year or more.

"We've done some barrel aged imperial stouts, porters and other sorts of variations," said Founders communications manager Francesca Jasinski, "but people love the experimental nature of our barrel aged program and this event really focuses on that."

The brewery will not be announcing in advance what beers will be on tap each day, but they will show their taplist on their website.

The Cellar Raid runs through Saturday, Jan. 27.

