Blue Bell's ‘Bride's Cake' coming down the grocery aisle

Bride's Cake Ice Cream. (Photo: Blue Bell)

BRENHAM, Texas -- With the reintroduction of Groom’s Cake ice cream, Blue Bell is introducing its partner flavor Bride’s Cake.

The new flavor is described by Blue Bell as “a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.”

“We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell Ice Cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both,” said Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell public relations manager.

Bride’s Cake is new to the Blue Bell brand, but Groom’s Cake – a chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, as well as swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing – was first introduced in 2009.

“The idea came from an actual groom’s cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding. We are excited to bring Groom’s Cake Ice Cream back to our line up and pair it with our new Bride’s Cake Ice Cream,” said Van Dorf.

The Brenham-based ice cream maker said the flavors will be available for a limited time. TAP HERE for more information about available Blue Bell flavors.

© 2017 KVUE-TV