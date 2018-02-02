Celebrating National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day!

Vanilla Ice Cream

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a holiday we want to be sure to celebrate, "National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day!"

It's officially celebrated on the first Saturday of February.

Morgan Craig, flavor scientist from Hudsonville Ice Cream stopped by to show us how to use French vanilla ice cream as a base for a breakfast parfait.

Step 1: Take a scoop of Hudsonville French Vanilla Ice Cream (named 2018 Best Vanilla in the World!)

Step 2: Add a cereal or granola layer

Step 3: Add a fruit layer using strawberries, raspberries, bananas or your favorite fruit

Step 4: Top with chocolate chips, coconut, chopped nuts or your favorite topping

Step 5: Repeat steps 1-4 to create layers

Step 6: Enjoy! National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day only comes once a year!

