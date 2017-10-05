Celebrating Polish heritage during Pulaski Days

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Just as the ArtPrize competition is ending in Grand Rapids this weekend, Pulaski days are beginning.

It’s the annual celebration of all things Polish.

There are more than a dozen Polish halls and clubs in the Grand Rapids area. During Pulaski Days they will be offering kielbasa, pierogies, galumpki, polish bands and polka.

“Pulaski Days is a coming together of people,” explains Kosciuszko Hall president Theresa Peterlein. “So many people just run into each other once a year. So it is like a big family and school reunion in 3 days.”

Pulaski Days is named after Revolutionary War cavalry officer Casimir Pulaski. The Polish born

soldier is known as the father of the American cavalry and played a pivotal role in the War Of Independence.

Hours vary from club to club, but generally speaking Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids starts Friday morning and ends Sunday evening.

“It is a celebration of Polish heritage,” says Peterlein. “We open our doors and welcome everyone to come in.”

