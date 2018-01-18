Craving Pronto Pups? Stand opens early for 2018 winter season

Pronto Pups opens for winter weekend on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Coinciding with the unseasonably mild weekend ahead, folks are expected to line up in Grand Haven to taste a special corn dog.

This is the only winter weekend that Pronto Pups is opening its stand to customers. According to the website, winter weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 18 through 21.

If you're going on Sunday, bring your umbrella!

The winter weekend is a big hit every year with dozens customers lining down the sidewalk to get their hands on one... two, or three (or more, we won't judge) Pronto Pups.

Miss Betty has her Pronto Pups! That means Winter Weekend at this popular Grand Haven stand is now officially underway!!! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/nKvGpp4n6f — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) January 18, 2018

Pronto Pups menu:

The World Famous Pronto Pup: $1.75

Pop (No Ice): Sm. $.50 | Lrg. $1

Bottled Water: $1

CASH PAYMENTS ONLY!

For more information, visit grandhavenprontopups.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV