Craving Pronto Pups? Stand opens early for 2018 winter season

Staff , WZZM 11:13 AM. EST January 18, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Coinciding with the unseasonably mild weekend ahead, folks are expected to line up in Grand Haven to taste a special corn dog.

This is the only winter weekend that Pronto Pups is opening its stand to customers. According to the website, winter weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 18 through 21.

If you're going on Sunday, bring your umbrella!

The winter weekend is a big hit every year with dozens customers lining down the sidewalk to get their hands on one... two, or three (or more, we won't judge) Pronto Pups.

Pronto Pups menu:

  • The World Famous Pronto Pup: $1.75
  • Pop (No Ice): Sm. $.50 | Lrg. $1
  • Bottled Water: $1
  • CASH PAYMENTS ONLY!

For more information, visit grandhavenprontopups.com.

