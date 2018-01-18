Grand Rapids bakery to release 'Flamin Hot Cheetos' donut

The Donut Conspiracy's Flamin' Hot Cheetos doughnut - for limited time only. (Photo: The Donut Conspiracy/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Sweet and salty?

More like fire and icing.

The Donut Conspiracy in Grand Rapids is inviting customers to try a special "Flamin Hot Cheetos" doughnut for a one-day-only release.

The glazed doughnut will be topped with crushed up Flamin' Hot Cheetos and nacho cheese sauce.

Comments on The Donut Conspiracy's Facebook page range from "gross" to "If they make it, I'd go everyday."

It'll ony be available at The Donut Conspiracy's location on the East Beltline Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

