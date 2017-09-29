Happy National Coffee Day! Enjoy some freebies, deals on your favorite brews

Coffee (Photo: Thinkstock)

National Coffee Day is this Friday, September 29th! Celebrate with a coffee treat.

Accoring to Offer, majority of consumers take their coffee black and spend an average of $7.90 a week to get their caffeine fix?

Check out some of the National Coffee Day deals and get your brew on:

7-Eleven – Free Coffee for 7Rewards Members 9/29-10/1

Atlas Coffee Club – Enjoy your first bag of coffee FREE when signing up for their world tour of delicious coffee (just pay shipping)

Cinnabon – Free 12 oz coffee on National Coffee Day

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf – 25% off Coffee & Capsules (9/29-10/1)

Cumberland Farms – National Coffee Day text offer – free hot or iced coffee

Dunkin' Doughnuts – Check out these great deals: Join DD Perks now and get a free beverage and enjoy 30 days of free shipping from Rue La La and on National Coffee Day get a medium-sized hot coffee for free when you purchase a medium/large/extra large cup of hot coffee

Gloria Jeans – Free 8 oz. white chocolate caramel cookie chiller or small fresh brewed coffee on National Coffee Day

Krispy Kreme – Free coffee for National Coffee Weekend (9/29-10/1)

Kwik Trip – Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

McDonald's – Get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe App

Peet's Coffee & Tea – Check out these great deals: 25% off bagged coffee beans for National Coffee Day and get a free medium drip coffee with purchase of blended coffee beans

Be sure to read all coupon details and call your local store to make sure the offer is eligible for your location.

