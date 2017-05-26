Hilltop Bakery offering sweet deals for Memorial Day weekend

BAILEY, MICH. - A local bakery is offering sweet treats and a pretty awesome deal during Memorial Day weekend.

Rachelle Helmuth is the owner of Hilltop Bakery in Bailey.

Anyone who buys a dozen donuts on Saturday, May 27, from 12 to 2 p.m. will be entered to win!

3rd prize gets a 1/2 dozen donuts

2nd prize gets a $10 gift card and tee-shirt

1st prize: 4 tickets to the Whitecaps on June 3

You can learn more about Hilltop Bakery on their Facebook page.

