Hilltop Bakery offering sweet deals for Memorial Day weekend

BAILEY, MICH. - A local bakery is offering sweet treats and a pretty awesome deal during Memorial Day weekend.
Rachelle Helmuth is the owner of Hilltop Bakery in Bailey.
Anyone who buys a dozen donuts on Saturday, May 27, from 12 to 2 p.m. will be entered to win!
- 3rd prize gets a 1/2 dozen donuts
- 2nd prize gets a $10 gift card and tee-shirt
- 1st prize: 4 tickets to the Whitecaps on June 3
You can learn more about Hilltop Bakery on their Facebook page.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs