Hudsonville Ice Cream brings back Creamery Blend Vanilla

Hudsonville Creamery Blend

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - Hudsonville Ice Cream is bringing back the original 1940's recipe of Creamery Blend Vanilla!

It will be back on stores over the next few weeks in a brand new container and is here to stay.

Morgan Craig, Flavor Scientist, stopped by to talk with us about the history behind the Creamery Blend and why Hudsonville decided to bring it back.

To learn more about Hudsonville Ice Cream visit www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.

