Villa Italian Kitchen

Pumpkin Spiced Latte lovers will now have a new item to add to their harvest-themed lineup.

Villa Italian Kitchen will release their fist-ever Pumpkin Spice Pizza on Friday.

The pie consists of hand-tossed dough, pumpkin pie filling, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon and mozzarella cheese melted on top. The release is in honor of the first day of fall.

"There's no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious fall flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense. We are confident that this seasonal twist on our beloved cheese pizza will be a hit with all of our pumpkin spice loving guests this fall!" said Mimi Wunderlich, Director of Communications and Digital Marketing Strategy for Villa Italian Kitchen.

The Pumpkin Spice Pizza will be available at all 230 locations across the country while supplies last.

There are two locations in West Michigan:

Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville, and Gun Lake Casino in Wayland.

