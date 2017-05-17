Pop-Tarts releases Jolly Rancher flavors

(Photo: Screenshot, Twitter, Custom)

If you have a morning sweet tooth, you may want to add these to your pantry.

Pop-Tarts has just introduced new Jolly Ranchers flavors. Options include the famous candy's watermelon, cherry and green apple flavors.

The pastries are made to taste just like their corresponding candy and are frosted for added flavor.

According to TODAY, they're expected to his grocery stores this month.

© 2017 WKYC-TV