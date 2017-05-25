Project FRESH gives WIC participants free produce

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - People who use the WIC program in Kent County are now eligible for free produce from local farmers markets.
The Health Department is offering $25 of fresh fruits and vegetables. Qualified applicants have to attend a 20 minute class about the program.
During the class, they'll receive a coupon book to use at farmers market or roadside stands.
The offer is good from June 1 until October 31.
