Smoked Brisket is back on the menu at Qdoba. (Photo: Qdoba)

SAN DIEGO - Qdoba has announced that its heard fans' requests to bring back smoked brisket to participating locations.

Initially, Qdoba debuted smoked brisket for a limited time in August -- after high reception by guests, it has been brought back on the menu and made available year-round.

“Our guests asked. We listened. We originally intended for Smoked Brisket to be a seasonal option, but when our fans expressed how much they missed it, we knew we just had to bring it back," said Fernando Torres, Director of Brand Communications at Qdoba.

Qdoba also announced the introduction of Habenaro BBQ brisket, which will also be available at all participating locations.

If you're interested in trying the brisket for yourself, visit www.qdoba.com/locations to find nearby restaurants or download the Qdoba app on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

