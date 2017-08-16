Better Bites: Chimichurri Chicken

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chimichurri Chicken

4 chicken breasts, 4 to 6 oz variety

1 cup washed flat leaf parsley, stems removed

4 cloves of garlic

½ cup olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

2 TB oregano, removed from stem

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce

1 tsp crushed red peppers

1 ½ TB smoked paprika

Salt and Pepper to taste

2 TB chopped parsley for garnish

Directions: Place chicken into a gallon size ziplock bag or shallow baking dish. Using a food processor, add all ingredients including a pinch of salt and pepper (EXCEPT the 2 TB of parsley, save for garnish). Puree until smooth. Taste. Add more salt if necessary. Pour 2/3 of mix over chicken, let marinate for 2 hours. Save remainder in fridge.

Heat grill on high. Cook chicken until cooked to 165. Turn over only once. When finished cooking, pour 1 to 2 TB of remaining chimichurri sauce over each chicken breast, garnish with parsley.

Ancho Corn Saute

4 ears of fresh corn, kernels removed

1 large zucchini, diced

½ onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

2/3 cup sliced and diced tomatoes

Juice of 1 lime

2 TB olive oil

1 TB ancho chili powder

2 TB thin sliced green onion

2 TB cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions: Heat olive oil on medium high in a large saute pan. Once hot and oil is shimmering, add onion, satue for 1 minute. Add zucchini and corn. Saute for 3 minutes, stir often. Add garlic, ancho chili powder and tomatoes. Saute for 3 more minutes, stir often. Once cooked, add lime juice, green onion, salt, pepper and cilantro. Stir, serve hot.

Chef Mark has been cooking and catering for nine years in the West Michigan area. To learn more about Chef Mark, visit his website, or call him at 616-633-4218 or email at mark@allinonechef.net.



© 2017 WZZM-TV