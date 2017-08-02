Better Bites: Fresh tomato basil soup

Tomato sauce or soup - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you have a vegetable garden, you're probably starting to see the fruits of your labor -- cucumbers, squash and tomatoes!

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Jen the Ginger Chef joined the News at Noon with a recipe for homemade tomato soup.

You can follow along with the demonstration in the video above, or use the recipe below, to make it at home!

Fresh Tomato Basil Soup (serves: 6-8)

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 c chopped onion- 1 small onion or half a large

2 tsp minced garlic

1 quart tomatoes, peeled and quartered

1 quart vegetable or chicken stock

½ cup Arborio rice

4 oz light cream cheese

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

5-8 basil leaves, torn

Method

In a medium saucepan, saute onions and garlic with olive oil over medium heat until softened. Add tomatoes, stock and Arborio rice and cook over low heat for 30 minutes. Transfer to a blender (or use a stick blender) and add cream cheese, salt and pepper. Puree soup until smooth. Tear basil into soup and serve with croutons or grilled cheese.

