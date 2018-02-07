Better Bites: Oatrageous overnight oatmeal

Chef Jennifer Brower makes an easy, overnight breakfast dish!
Oatrageous! Blueberry Crush Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
- ½ ounce In Harvest Sunrise Blend with Quinoa Flakes®
- 3 ounces skim dairy or your favorite milk
- ½ ounce old fashioned dry oats
- ½ cup vanilla Lowfat yogurt
- ½ cup unsweetened blueberries, frozen
- 1/8 teaspoon light brown sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Directions:
- Heat milk gently, pour over oats and Sunrise Blend
- Let stand 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight
- Combine blueberries, brown sugar, salt and lemon juice. Mix well
- Layer in a parfait cup or mason jar: ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup grain & milk mixture, ½ cup blueberry mixture
Yield: 1 ½ cups per serving
Oatrageous! Apple Crumble Overnight Oats
Ingredients:
- ½ ounce In Harvest Sunrise Blend with Quinoa Flakes®
- 3 ounces skim dairy or your favorite milk
- ½ ounce old fashioned dry oats
- ½ cup vanilla Low fat yogurt
- ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
- ½ each fresh Braeburn apple
- 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ground allspice
Directions:
- Heat milk gently, pour over oats and Sunrise Blend
- Let stand 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight
- Wash fresh apple, dry, peel and grate
- Combine grated apple with applesauce, brown sugar, and spices
- Layer in a parfait cup or mason jar: ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup grain & milk mixture, ½ cup apple-spice mixture
