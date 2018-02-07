WZZM
Better Bites: Oatrageous overnight oatmeal

Better Bites: Oatrageous overnight oats

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 1:15 PM. EST February 07, 2018

Chef Jennifer Brower makes an easy, overnight breakfast dish!

Oatrageous! Blueberry Crush Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

  • ½ ounce In Harvest Sunrise Blend with Quinoa Flakes®
  • 3 ounces skim dairy or your favorite milk
  • ½ ounce old fashioned dry oats
  • ½ cup vanilla Lowfat yogurt
  • ½ cup unsweetened blueberries, frozen
  • 1/8 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions:

  • Heat milk gently, pour over oats and Sunrise Blend
  • Let stand 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight
  • Combine blueberries, brown sugar, salt and lemon juice.  Mix well
  • Layer in a parfait cup or mason jar: ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup grain & milk mixture, ½ cup blueberry mixture

Yield: 1 ½ cups per serving

Oatrageous! Apple Crumble Overnight Oats 

Ingredients:

  • ½ ounce In Harvest Sunrise Blend with Quinoa Flakes®
  • 3 ounces skim dairy or your favorite milk
  • ½ ounce old fashioned dry oats
  • ½ cup vanilla Low fat yogurt
  • ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce
  • ½ each fresh Braeburn apple
  • 1 teaspoon light brown sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ground allspice

Directions:

  • Heat milk gently, pour over oats and Sunrise Blend
  • Let stand 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight
  • Wash fresh apple, dry, peel and grate
  • Combine grated apple with applesauce, brown sugar, and spices
  • Layer in a parfait cup or mason jar: ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup grain & milk mixture, ½ cup apple-spice mixture

