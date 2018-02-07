Better Bites: Oatrageous overnight oatmeal

Chef Jennifer Brower makes an easy, overnight breakfast dish!

Oatrageous! Blueberry Crush Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

½ ounce In Harvest Sunrise Blend with Quinoa Flakes®

3 ounces skim dairy or your favorite milk

½ ounce old fashioned dry oats

½ cup vanilla Lowfat yogurt

½ cup unsweetened blueberries, frozen

1/8 teaspoon light brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions:

Heat milk gently, pour over oats and Sunrise Blend

Let stand 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight

Combine blueberries, brown sugar, salt and lemon juice. Mix well

Layer in a parfait cup or mason jar: ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup grain & milk mixture, ½ cup blueberry mixture

Yield: 1 ½ cups per serving

Oatrageous! Apple Crumble Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

½ ounce In Harvest Sunrise Blend with Quinoa Flakes®

3 ounces skim dairy or your favorite milk

½ ounce old fashioned dry oats

½ cup vanilla Low fat yogurt

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

½ each fresh Braeburn apple

1 teaspoon light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

Directions:

Heat milk gently, pour over oats and Sunrise Blend

Let stand 20 minutes; refrigerate overnight

Wash fresh apple, dry, peel and grate

Combine grated apple with applesauce, brown sugar, and spices

Layer in a parfait cup or mason jar: ½ cup yogurt, ½ cup grain & milk mixture, ½ cup apple-spice mixture

