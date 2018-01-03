Better Bites: Orange chicken and veggies

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chef Mark is a full service personal chef. You can learn more about his services at allinonechef.net.
Orange Chicken
Ingredients:
- 4-4oz chicken breasts
- 3 TB vegetable oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Zest of 1 orange
- Juice of 1 large orange
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 shallot, peeled, halved, sliced thin
- 1 cup dry white wine
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 2 TB honey
- 3 TB butter
- 2 TB cornstarch or arrow root mixed with equal parts water
- 2 TB parsley (optional)
Directions:
- Add vegetable oil to large saute pan, heat on medium high.
- Add a pinch of salt and pepper to each chicken breast.
- When oil is shimmering, add chicken.
- Cook for 5-6 minutes, flip, cook for 4 to 5 minutes until chicken is 165 degrees in thickets part.
- Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add shallots and garlic, cook for 2 minutes, stir often.
- Add orange juice, wine and chicken stock, bring to a simmer.
- Add orange zest, stir.
- Cook the sauce down approximately ¼.
- Add honey, stir.
- Add 3 TB cold butter, stir.
- Once melted, add 2 TB cornstarch, bring to a simmer.
- Add chicken back into pan, coat with sauce.
- Remove from heat, serve with vegetables, garnish with parsley.
Vegetable Sauté
Ingredients:
- 2 medium zucchini, fine diced
- 2 large carrot, peeled and diced fine
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 bell pepper, fine diced
- ¼ cup fine diced onion
- ½ tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 2 TB olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil on slightly above medium in a saute pan.
- Add carrots, onion and bell peppers.
- Stir often, cook until carrots begin to soften.
- Add zucchini and thyme, season with pinch of salt and pepper.
- Cook until zucchini softens, serve with orange chicken.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs