Better Bites: Orange chicken and veggies

Orange Chicken

Ingredients:

4-4oz chicken breasts

3 TB vegetable oil

Salt

Pepper

Zest of 1 orange

Juice of 1 large orange

3 cloves of garlic

1 shallot, peeled, halved, sliced thin

1 cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken stock

2 TB honey

3 TB butter

2 TB cornstarch or arrow root mixed with equal parts water

2 TB parsley (optional)

Directions:

Add vegetable oil to large saute pan, heat on medium high. Add a pinch of salt and pepper to each chicken breast. When oil is shimmering, add chicken. Cook for 5-6 minutes, flip, cook for 4 to 5 minutes until chicken is 165 degrees in thickets part. Remove from pan and set aside. Add shallots and garlic, cook for 2 minutes, stir often. Add orange juice, wine and chicken stock, bring to a simmer. Add orange zest, stir. Cook the sauce down approximately ¼. Add honey, stir. Add 3 TB cold butter, stir. Once melted, add 2 TB cornstarch, bring to a simmer. Add chicken back into pan, coat with sauce. Remove from heat, serve with vegetables, garnish with parsley.

Vegetable Sauté

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchini, fine diced

2 large carrot, peeled and diced fine

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 bell pepper, fine diced

¼ cup fine diced onion

½ tsp chopped fresh thyme

2 TB olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat oil on slightly above medium in a saute pan. Add carrots, onion and bell peppers. Stir often, cook until carrots begin to soften. Add zucchini and thyme, season with pinch of salt and pepper. Cook until zucchini softens, serve with orange chicken.

