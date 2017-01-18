Better Bites: Reducing your sugar intake

Mix of sweet cakes, donuts and candy - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many of us make a pledge to eat healthier in the new year --and while we all know about limiting fat in take, we also have to watch out for hidden sugars.

Wendy Brookhouse, RD with Grand Valley Family Health Center joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon to talk about some examples you might find surprising.

On a nutrition label, sugar may appear under more than 50 names; including cane sugar, evaporated cane juice, corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, raw sugar and crystal solids, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup and brown rice syrup.

The Dietary Guidelines recommends Americans limit added sugars to 10 percent of calorie needs = 12 teaspoons/48 grams of sugar of a 2,000-calorie diet.

Tips for avoiding added sugars

Look for fruit and veggies where they are naturally sweet; bell peppers, carrots and sugar snap peas.

Try beverages such as lemon water or milk.

Start reducing added sugar intake from yogurt by mixing half a serving of flavored yogurt with half a serving of plain, unsweetened yogurt. Do this with cereal too.

As your family adjusts, use less and less of the sweetened varieties.

Make a healthy relationship with food the overall focus, instead of a completely sugar-free diet.

Encourage intake of foods such as fruits and vegetables, & enjoy the sweet stuff in moderation.

For more information, visit gvfhc.com.

