Better Bites: Seared Scallops with Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Puree

Seared Scallops with Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Puree, Broccolini & Brandy Stewed Apples

For dinner for two, you will need:

Ingredients:

8 Large Scallops

Salt & Pepper

Olive Oil

1 Whole Head Garlic

½ Head Cauliflower

1 Bunch Broccolini

2 Granny Smith Apples

¼ Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Butter

2 Whole Cloves

¼ Cup Brandy

Directions:

Cut the top off a whole head of garlic. Place on a square of aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil and seal tightly. Cook in the oven for 1 hour at 350 degrees. Remove from the oven, wait to cool, then squeeze the roasted garlic out of the shells.

For the brandy steamed apples: Core the apples from the top with a melon baller, be sure not to core them all the way through. Mix the brown sugar, butter, clove and brandy in a pan and simmer until the sugar dissolves, then stuff the cavity of the apples with it. Put the apples in a dish, cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes, then remove the foil and bake for 10 additional minutes or until the apples are soft. Wait until the apples are cooled to room temperature before handling. Slice the apples and reserve liquid for the glaze.

Place a medium size pot half filled with water on the stove and bring to a boil with some salt. Break down the cauliflower into smaller pieces and blanch. You will want the cauliflower slightly overcooked. Strain the cauliflower and place in a blender with the roasted garlic until smooth. Salt and pepper to taste.

Prep the scallops by ensuring the “foot” is peeled off of the side. Pat the scallops dry and season with salt and pepper.

Remove the ribs from the broccolini. Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat. Add a small amount of olive oil then sauté the broccolini until soft. Add sliced apples and reserved apple liquid until just warmed.

Heat a small pan over high heat. Add olive oil and wait until small whiffs of smoke are showing on the sides of the pan. Carefully add the scallops, flat side down. Sear until browned on one side, about 2 minutes, then flip and sear the other side for another 2 minutes. The scallops should be served medium.

Finish the plate by first putting down the cauliflower puree and smoothing across the plate. Pile the broccolini and apples across the puree. Finish by placing the scallops around the plate and drizzling with the glaze.

Enjoy your healthy dinner!



Recipe by Executive Chef Mary Hunter from Vintage Prime & Seafood in Grand Rapids.

