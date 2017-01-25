Better Bites: Terra GR's Winter Kale Salad

Terra GR's Winter Kale Salad

4 c Kale (stemmed and cleaned)

¼ c Cherry Vinaigrette (Recipe Below)

½ c Parmesan Cheese

1 c Roasted Delicata Squash (Seeded, quarted, with skin left on)

¼ c Toasted Pepitas



Put kale and vinaigrette in a bowl. Gently massage the vinaigrette into the kale using your thumbs and fingers. Season to taste. Add remaining ingredients and toss.

Cherry Vinaigrette

¾ c Dried Cherries

½ c Apple Cider

¼ c Apple Cider Vinegar

1 c Blended Oil

Salt and Pepper TT

Heat cherries, apple cider and apple cider vinegar in a sauce pan over low heat until cherries are soft. Cool liquid and cherries to room temperature. Add to blender. While mixing cherries and liquid on high, add oil in a slow and steady stream to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.

You can learn more about Terra GR on their website

