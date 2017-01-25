Better Bites: Terra GR's Winter Kale Salad

Terra GR's Winter Kale Salad
4 c Kale (stemmed and cleaned)
¼ c Cherry Vinaigrette (Recipe Below)
½ c Parmesan Cheese
1 c Roasted Delicata Squash (Seeded, quarted, with skin left on)
¼ c Toasted Pepitas
Put kale and vinaigrette in a bowl. Gently massage the vinaigrette into the kale using your thumbs and fingers. Season to taste. Add remaining ingredients and toss.
Cherry Vinaigrette
¾ c Dried Cherries
½ c Apple Cider
¼ c Apple Cider Vinegar
1 c Blended Oil
Salt and Pepper TT
Heat cherries, apple cider and apple cider vinegar in a sauce pan over low heat until cherries are soft. Cool liquid and cherries to room temperature. Add to blender. While mixing cherries and liquid on high, add oil in a slow and steady stream to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.
You can learn more about Terra GR on their website, by clicking here.
