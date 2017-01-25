WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Better Bites: Terra GR's Winter Kale Salad

Better Bites: Winter kale salad

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 2:01 PM. EST January 25, 2017

Terra GR's Winter Kale Salad

4 c Kale (stemmed and cleaned)
¼ c Cherry Vinaigrette (Recipe Below)
½  c Parmesan Cheese
1 c Roasted Delicata Squash (Seeded, quarted, with skin left on)
¼ c Toasted Pepitas
 

Put kale and vinaigrette in a bowl. Gently massage the vinaigrette into the kale using your thumbs and fingers. Season to taste. Add remaining ingredients and toss. 

Cherry Vinaigrette  
¾ c Dried Cherries
½ c Apple Cider
¼ c Apple Cider Vinegar
1 c Blended Oil
Salt and Pepper TT

Heat cherries, apple cider and apple cider vinegar in a sauce pan over low heat until cherries are soft. Cool liquid and cherries to room temperature. Add to blender. While mixing cherries and liquid on high, add oil in a slow and steady stream to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper. 

You can learn more about Terra GR on their website, by clicking here. 

(© 2017 WZZM)

WZZM

Better Bites: Reducing your sugar intake

WZZM

Better Bites: Eating healthy during the holidays

WZZM

Better Bites: Pickled Cranberries

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories