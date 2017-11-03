Close Brunch with Grand Rapids Brewing Company Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 8:25 AM. EDT November 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Brewing Company in downtown is serving brunch. Chef Mike joined us in studio to show off some of the goodies they have available. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Bletsch's father wants case to be a warning to other women Nov. 2, 2017, 8:02 p.m. Twitter employee temporarily deactivated Trump's account Nov. 3, 2017, 4:22 a.m. Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reform defeated… Nov. 3, 2017, 6:35 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs