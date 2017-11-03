WZZM
Close

Brunch with Grand Rapids Brewing Company

Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 8:25 AM. EDT November 03, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Brewing Company in downtown is serving brunch. Chef Mike joined us in studio to show off some of the goodies they have available. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories