Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with cake in a mug

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - National Chocolate Cake Day 2018 is January 27 and WZZM 13 decided to have some fun and bring a bit of sweetness to the weekend morning news.

We are sharing some simple recipes for chocolate cake you can make in a mug.

The first can be found by following this link. It comes from the site Table for Two.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoon granulated sugar (you can add 1 tbsp. more if you like it a bit sweeter)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup + 1 tbsp milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon hazelnut chocolate spread

Directions:

In a bowl or mug, whisk together dry ingredients. Whisk in the milk and vegetable oil until all ingredients are combined and batter has no clumps. Pour batter into microwave safe mug. Make sure there is enough room for cake to rise. Add hazelnut chocolate spread to the middle of the batter. Don't worry about mixing it in or pushing it down into the rest of the batter. Microwave for 70 seconds on high. Enjoy!

Another recipe we used was from The Food Network.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

pinch of salt (optional)

3 tablespoons milk

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Splash of vanilla extract (optional)

3 tablespoons chocolate chips

Directions:

Mix dry ingredients in microwave safe mug. Blend with fork. Add milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla and blend until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Let cool and enjoy!

A third recipe can be made vegan if you want to try it. It was taken from the food blog, Chocolate Covered Katie.

1 tbsp + 2 tsp cocoa powder

3 tbsp spelt, white, oat, or gf ap flour

1/8 tsp salt

5 tsp sugar,

1/4 tsp baking powder

2-3 tsp coconut or vegetable oil

3 tbsp milk of choice, such as almond milk

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Mix dry ingredients together very well. Add liquid ingredients and stir. Microwave for 30-40 seconds. You can bake this instead if you use an oven safe dish. (350F for about 14 minutes) Enjoy!

