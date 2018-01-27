Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day with cake in a mug

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - National Chocolate Cake Day 2018 is January 27 and WZZM 13 decided to have some fun and bring a bit of sweetness to the weekend morning news.
We are sharing some simple recipes for chocolate cake you can make in a mug.
The first can be found by following this link. It comes from the site Table for Two.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 tablespoon granulated sugar (you can add 1 tbsp. more if you like it a bit sweeter)
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp milk
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon hazelnut chocolate spread
Directions:
- In a bowl or mug, whisk together dry ingredients.
- Whisk in the milk and vegetable oil until all ingredients are combined and batter has no clumps.
- Pour batter into microwave safe mug. Make sure there is enough room for cake to rise.
- Add hazelnut chocolate spread to the middle of the batter. Don't worry about mixing it in or pushing it down into the rest of the batter.
- Microwave for 70 seconds on high.
- Enjoy!
Another recipe we used was from The Food Network.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- pinch of salt (optional)
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Splash of vanilla extract (optional)
- 3 tablespoons chocolate chips
Directions:
- Mix dry ingredients in microwave safe mug. Blend with fork.
- Add milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla and blend until smooth.
- Stir in chocolate chips
- Microwave on high for 90 seconds.
- Let cool and enjoy!
A third recipe can be made vegan if you want to try it. It was taken from the food blog, Chocolate Covered Katie.
- 1 tbsp + 2 tsp cocoa powder
- 3 tbsp spelt, white, oat, or gf ap flour
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 5 tsp sugar,
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 2-3 tsp coconut or vegetable oil
- 3 tbsp milk of choice, such as almond milk
- 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions:
- Mix dry ingredients together very well.
- Add liquid ingredients and stir.
- Microwave for 30-40 seconds. You can bake this instead if you use an oven safe dish. (350F for about 14 minutes)
- Enjoy!
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs