Chef Char shares Vegetable Quiche recipe for Mother's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This year, give Mom the best gift of all -- time, attention, and a tasty brunch that she doesn't have to lift a finger to make.

Friday afternoon, WZZM 13 brought on Chef Char Morse to share with us a delicious vegetable quiche recipe that you can make for your mother -- or any other special woman in your life -- this Mother's Day.

Vegetable Quiche

Ingredients:

1 9-inch deep dish pie crust

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup small dice onion

1/2 cup small dice mushroom

½ cup small dice bell pepper (red, orange and/or yellow)

3 slices each color bell pepper (total of 9 slices reserved for garnish on top)

1/2 cup asparagus cut into small pieces (reserve 8 longer tips for garnish on top)

4 large eggs

1-1/4 cups heavy cream

Pinch ground nutmeg

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

¾ cup grated Gruyère or Swiss or combination of the two cheeses

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a bottom pie crust by pricking bottom and sides all over with a fork. Bake on center rack until fully cooked and lightly golden, between 10-15 minutes. (Keep an eye on it...if it puffs up while cooking, gently prick it with a fork so it will deflate.) Set aside and turn oven down to 325 degrees. Heat butter in a small sauté pan over medium-low heat. Cook onions, peppers, mushrooms and asparagus pieces, about 8 minutes. Do not brown. Set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, heavy cream, nutmeg, salt and cayenne pepper. Place cooked pie shell on a baking sheet (this makes it easy to move in and out of oven). Spread sautéed vegetable mix over bottom of cooked crust, then sprinkle grated Gruyere over top. Now pour egg mixture over top. Arrange slices of pepper and asparagus around the top of the custard for garnish. Bake at 325 degrees for 50-55 minutes until custard is set and top is lightly golden. Serve hot or warm.

Chef Char teaches cooking classes at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market. If you're interested in taking any of her classes, check the schedule online.

