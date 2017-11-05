Fall breakfast recipes: Stuffed French Toast

Filling:
- 4 oz cream cheese (softened)
- 1 Tablespoon powdered sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla
- 2 oz peaches (fine diced)
Directions:
- In a food processor, place all of the above ingredients and run until smooth and well incorporated.
- Transfer to a sealable container and refrigerate until use.
Dredge:
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl combine the ingredients and whisk until well incorporated.
- You will see large bubbles.
Topping:
- 3 ounces peaches (wedges, skin off)
- dusting of powdered sugar
Directions:
- First preheat a skillet or a flattop heating surface to medium high heat.
- Take out 2 pieces of Texas toast and lay flat.
- Take a small ice cream scoop and scoop a dollop of pre made cream cheese filling onto 2 of the pieces of Texas toast.
- Next, place a top piece of bread onto the dressed bottom piece of toast.
- In a large mixing bowl dredge the stuffed toast in the pre made dredge.
- Ensure that the surface has a hot lightly coated surface for a non stick experience.
- Fry on both sides ensuring that it cooked through. It will be golden brown.
- Once cooked, cut the toast on a basis and lay staggered.
- Top with peaches and powdered sugar. Serve with a side of syrup.
