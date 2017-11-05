WZZM
Fall breakfast recipes: Stuffed French Toast

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 8:48 AM. EST November 05, 2017

Filling:

  • 4 oz cream cheese (softened)
  • 1 Tablespoon powdered sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 2 oz peaches (fine diced)

Directions:

  • In a food processor, place all of the above ingredients and run until smooth and well incorporated.
  • Transfer to a sealable container and refrigerate until use. 

Dredge:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

  • In a large mixing bowl combine the ingredients and whisk until well incorporated.
  • You will see large bubbles. 

Topping:

  • 3 ounces peaches (wedges, skin off)
  • dusting of powdered sugar

Directions:

  • First preheat a skillet or a flattop heating surface to medium high heat. 
  • Take out 2 pieces of Texas toast and lay flat.
  • Take a small ice cream scoop and scoop a dollop of pre made cream cheese filling onto 2 of the pieces of Texas toast.
  • Next, place a top piece of bread onto the dressed bottom piece of toast.
  • In a large mixing bowl dredge the stuffed toast in the pre made dredge.
  • Ensure that the surface has a hot lightly coated surface for a non stick experience.
  • Fry on both sides ensuring that it cooked through. It will be golden brown.
  • Once cooked, cut the toast on a basis and lay staggered.
  • Top with peaches and powdered sugar. Serve with a side of syrup. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


