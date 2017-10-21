Fall Recipes: Pumpkin Butter

Cooking with pumpkins

Pumpkin Butter

Ingredients

3 ½ c. pumpkin puree 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice 1 box sure jell 4 ½ c. sugar

Ball or Mason canning jars with appropriate lids and rings (4, 8 or 12 oz preferred)

Method

1. Combine pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and sure jell in a medium/large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Bring mixture to a boil.

3. Add sugar and bring back up to a boil. Boil for 1 minute.

4. Put pumpkin puree in sterile jars.

5. Clean edges of jar and place a lid and secure with a ring.

6. Boil jars in a water bath according to jar manufacturer instructions to seal for long term storage.

Chef Jennifer Zirkle a.k.a The Ginger Chef is a personal chef and food consultant.

You can learn more about Chef Jen at her website, jenthegingerchef.com

