Fall Recipes: Pumpkin Butter

Pumpkin Butter
Ingredients
3 ½ c. pumpkin puree 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice 1 box sure jell 4 ½ c. sugar
Ball or Mason canning jars with appropriate lids and rings (4, 8 or 12 oz preferred)
Method
1. Combine pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and sure jell in a medium/large saucepan over medium heat.
2. Bring mixture to a boil.
3. Add sugar and bring back up to a boil. Boil for 1 minute.
4. Put pumpkin puree in sterile jars.
5. Clean edges of jar and place a lid and secure with a ring.
6. Boil jars in a water bath according to jar manufacturer instructions to seal for long term storage.
