Halloween treats: Edible Blood, Vampire Kiss

“Edible Blood”

Ingredients:

16 oz. powdered sugar

8 oz. water

1 Tbls. cocoa powder

32 drops red food coloring



Directions:

Place water, powdered sugar and cocoa powder in a blender, cover, and set on highest speed for about one minute. Add the red food coloring and mix on high speed for another minute. Place the contents in a squirt bottle for a sweet but potentially creepy culinary garnish.

Creepy Cupcakes with Edible Blood

Items Needed

12 cupcakes, baked (follow directions on any box mix)

Edible blood (from recipe above)

Buttercream Frosting



Ingredients:

Vanilla Buttercream Recipe

8 ounces unsalted butter

4 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2-4 Tablespoons milk

Pinch of salt



Directions:

Beat butter until softened. Add sugar, vanilla and pinch of salt and beat until light and fluffy. Incorporate 2 Tablespoons of milk. Add extra milk if desired, for a lighter consistency.

Color with a few drops of your favorite food coloring, if desired.

Decorating Instructions:

Frost cooled, prepared cupcakes with buttercream frosting. Add whatever Halloween candy decoration (candy skulls, candy knives, candy fingers, rock candy pieces, etc.) on top of the frosted cupcake. Splatter or spray decorated cupcakes with “edible blood” and serve.

Vampire Kiss (a spooky adult beverage)

Ingredients:

1 shot vodka

1 shot Kahlua

1 shot Bailey’s

Edible blood for garnish



Directions:

In a small glass over ice, add the vodka, Kahlua and Bailey’s last. Garnish rim of glass with edible blood. Serve drink with a straw and a couple of napkins.

