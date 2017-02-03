Impress guests during the big game with the ultimate spread

Courtesy Thinkstock

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This Super Bowl weekend, impress your guests with the ultimate selection in snacks.

Chef Char Morse stopped by the WZZM 13 Morning Show to show Dan and Lauren easy ways to entertain their guests' taste buds.

You can see all of the recipes in the video above.

What fun events are going on in your community? You can contact 13 Morning News Producer Katie Sakala on Twitter, @K_Sakala or by e-mail, ksakala@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)