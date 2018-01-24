Jazz up your game day recipes with Nom News

Snacks on table during football game, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Are you looking for some great new recipes to try for game day?

Gina Ferwerda from Nom News stopped by to share how you can use Pre® Brands beef and Heluva Good! Dips to make Pepper-Crusted Beef Ragu over Zucchini Ribbons and Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Potato Bites.

Pepper-Crusted Beef Ragu over Zucchini Ribbons

Serves 6 to 8

1 PRE chuck roast, cut into 1" cubes (1 1/2 pounds)

1 teaspoon crushed black peppercorn

2 teaspoons salt, divided use

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce (hardwood smoked soy sauce, is preferred)

RAGU:

1 cup chopped onion

3 cloves garlic, minced

¾ cup diced celery

¾ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced bell peppers

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

3 cups beef stock

2 bay leaves

1½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

4 small to medium size zucchinis

GARNISH:

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Ricotta

Fresh basil leaves

Evenly coat cubed meat with crushed peppercorn and 1 teaspoon of salt.

PREPARE BEEF:

In a large stockpot or Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned meat and brown all sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, remove meat and place in a bowl.

MAKE RAGU:

Add onions to the stockpot and cook until translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, celery, carrots and peppers, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes. Add meat back to stockpot, then stir in tomato paste. Stir in beef stock and bring to a simmer. Add bay leaves, thyme and remaining salt. Cover and reduce heat to low for 2 to 3 hours, or until meat is fork-tender.

PREPARE ZUCCHINI:

Cut ends off zucchini. Slice zucchini into long, thin ribbons using a mandolin or vegetable peeler. Set aside until ready to assemble.

ASSEMBLE:

Remove bay leaves, then fold zucchini into meat sauce. Top each serving with Parmesan cheese, a dollop of ricotta and fresh basil leaves. Serve warm.

Another option for this dish is to add to a slow cooker for a BIG GAME BEEF RAGU BAR

This is a great for game day. Once the Beef Ragu is fork tender, add to a slow cooker (without the zucchini ribbons) and keep warm. Add zucchini ribbons in a bowl, alongside some cooked al dente pappardelle noodles in another bowl. Let your guests decide if they want to add their ragu to zucchini or pasta, it's good either way. This is my elevated version of a typical game day chili.

Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Potato Bites

POTATOES:

3 lbs baby yukon gold potatoes

POTATO FILLING:

1/2 cup Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar dip

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided use

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.

PREPARE POTATOES:

Wash and dry potatoes. Place potatoes on baking sheet. Bake for 25-35 minutes, or until fork tender.

MAKE POTATO FILLING:

Combine dip, scallions, salt and 1/2 cup of the cheese in a medium-size bowl. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.

ASSEMBLE:

Cut each potato in half, then cut the ends off each half so the potato bite will stand straight up. Scoop out some potato from each half (I use a melon baller) to form a well, then mash the excess potato in a small bowl. Add the mashed potato to the potato-filling mixture and spoon the mixture back into the potato bites. Place potato bites on baking sheet, sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for another 5 -10 minutes, or until cheese is thoroughly melted.

