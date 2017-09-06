Kid lunches that are over the rainbow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As kids head back-to-school, parents’ busy work week schedules get a little more hectic. It can be hard to fit in time to pack the kids’ lunches, but it’s important to remember that children need well-balanced lunches and snacks to help fuel them through the day. WZZM 13 Health Reporter Valerie Lego talks with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan nutritionist Grace DeRocha and shows you a few tasty ways to get your kids to eat a rainbow of colors.



Veggie Rainbow Pizza



Ingredients:

12 ounces crumbled feta cheese

8 ounces whipped low-fat cream cheese, room temperature

Red tomatoes, your favorite variety, chopped

orange carrots, chopped

yellow bell pepper, chopped

green broccoli, chopped

red onion, chopped

red cabbage, chopped

purple potatoes, sliced

pizza crust of choice or naan bread



Instructions:

Mix feta and cream cheese together. Spread over pizza crust

Place array of rainbow vegetables on pizza crust. Cut into slices, serve and enjoy!



Fruit Rainbow Pizza



Ingredients:

1 tortilla or flat bread, I like to use Flatouts (cut in half)

6 teaspoons of natural Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon of honey (optional)

1 cup of strawberries, sliced

1 nectarine, peeled, seedless and sliced

½ cup of mango, peeled, seedless and diced

1/3 cup of pineapple, peeled and diced

1 kiwi, peeled and cut in little chunks

2 tablespoons of blueberries

2 blackberries



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375˚F, and cover a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the flatbread in half, so you have two half-moon shaped slices.

Place flatbread on prepared baking sheet and in the oven. Bake for 5 minutes or until toasted.

Let cool then flip it over. Curve of flat bread should face upward.

Spread yogurt evenly on flatbread slice.

Evenly distribute the fruit, starting with one blackberry at the base of the flatbread, following with blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, mango, nectarine and strawberries.

Serve immediately. Enjoy!



For more recipes and health and wellness tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV