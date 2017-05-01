Lemon Pasta

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's time to make your dinner menu for the week. Chef Cindy Krzykwa from "Live to Eat" joined My West Michigan to show us how to make lemon pasta with arugula and pine nuts.

Ingredients:

¼ cup pine nuts (toasted* optional)

1 pound spaghetti or penne noodles

⅔ cup olive oil

⅔ cup grated parmesan cheese

Zest of one lemon

½ cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)

¾ tsp salt, plus more to taste

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

3 cups arugula

4 basil leaves, chopped

Additional considerations: 2 cups cooked chicken, cooked shrimp or your favorite grilled vegetables.

Procedure:

For the lemon sauce: In a large bowl, whisk the oil, parmesan cheese, zest, lemon juice, arugula and ¾ tsp of salt and ½ tsp of pepper to blend. Set the lemon sauce aside. Cook pasta according to package instructions, drain pasta and reserve about a cup of the pasta water. Add the spaghetti to the lemon sauce. Stir in arugula, basil and pine nuts. Toss the pasta with enough reserved cooking liquid, 1/4 cup at a time, to moisten. Season the pasta with more salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to bowls and serve. To toast the pine nuts place in a dry non-stick sauté pan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes until they become fragrant and lightly browned. Enjoy!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV