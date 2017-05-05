Making a Mother's Day breakfast with Gina

Asparagus egg bake by Gina Ferwerda

Making breakfast for Mom can be easy. Food blogger Gina Ferwerda shared some of her secrets with WZZM13 to help you make a simple and elegant breakfast for her on her special day.

Asparagus & Havarti Dill Sheet Pan Eggs

12 eggs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon dill weed

5 fresh Michigan asparagus spears

1 cup shredded havarti dill cheese

Preheat oven to 325°-F. Liberally spray a quarter-sheet (9-by-13) baking pan with non-stick spray. Double the recipe if using a half-sheet pan (18-by-13).

Whisk eggs, milk, salt, pepper, garlic and dill together in a large bowl. Pour egg mixture onto baking sheet.

Using a vegetable peeler, shave asparagus spears into thin ribbons. Evenly distribute the shaved asparagus and shredded cheese on top of egg mixture.

Bake at 325 degrees for 20-30 minutes (depending on the number of toppings), or until no longer runny.

Let set for 5 minutes and then cut into desired shapes and sizes. Serve hot with some fresh salsa or hot sauce.

To make this into an egg sandwich, simply cut the eggs into the same size of the bread that you are using. Cut eggs into round shapes for english muffins or bagels or a narrow rectangle if you are adding it to avocado toast.

To make the avocado toast, you'll need these ingredients.

2 ripe avocados, peeled and seeded

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

Drizzle of sriracha or a pinch of sriracha seasoning

Scoop avocado out and mash with a fork. Gently fold in the lime juice and seasonings. Add to toast, then top with some sheet pan eggs. Enjoy!

You can visit Gina's blog by following this link.

